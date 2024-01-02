Russia used 300 missiles, 200 drones in attacks over three days: Zelenskiy

Watch more on iWantTFC

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Tuesday (January 2) Russia had used almost 300 missiles and more than 200 drones in attacks over the last three days.

Zelenskiy, in his nightly video address, said the latest attacks were intended to cause maximum destruction.

Russia stepped up missile and drone strikes on December 29, when it launched its largest air attack of the war, killing at least 39 people. Kyiv had warned for weeks that Russia appeared to be stockpiling missiles for big attacks.

Russia holds swathes of territory in eastern and southern Ukraine, and there is no end in sight to the war as next month's second anniversary of Moscow's full-scale invasion approaches.

Russia depicts a Ukrainian counteroffensive launched in mid-2023 as a failure. Front lines have changed little in recent months.

