Passenger footage of burning JAL jet at Tokyo's Haneda airport

TOKYO, Japan — Passengers shouting and a baby crying inside a smoke-filled Japan Airlines’ plane could be heard on eyewitness footage. Reuters was able to confirm the location as the plane seen in the video matches Reuters aftermath imagery from that location. Interior footage of the plane matches corroborating footage shared on social media of the same incident.

All 379 people aboard a Japan Airlines airliner escaped after a collision with a Coast Guard aircraft at Tokyo's Haneda airport that killed five of six crew members on the smaller aircraft on Tuesday (January 2).

The Coast Guard said the collision involved one of its planes that was headed to Niigata airport on Japan's west coast to deliver aid to those caught up in a powerful earthquake that struck on New Year's Day. —Report from Reuters