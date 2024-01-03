Displaced Gazans face winter in tents without basic essentials

Watch more on iWantTFC

As rain fell on Tuesday (January 2) Zayda al-Breem from Khan Younis used a broom to push the water off the plastic sheets where she and her family are sheltering.

"When we first came here, the first fifteen days, we did not find vegetables, nor water, nor did we have bathrooms, it was very difficult", she said.

"There is nothing here, the basic needs of life are lacking here", Alia Ghaban, who was displaced from Beit Lahiya, said as she baked bread in an outdoor stove fueled with twigs and pieces of wood gathered from around the camp.

Ghaban said the bread was not good quality but that in the circumstances "it's a blessing, we make do with it".

Nearly all of Gaza's 2.3 million people have lost their homes, driven out by a shattering bombardment and ground offensive that Israel launched after Hamas fighters rampaged across the border on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people.

More than 22,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli bombardment, health authorities in Hamas-run Gaza say, and a U.N.-backed report last week warned the entire population faced crisis levels of hunger. —Report from Reuters