Earthquake rattles vehicles in Japan's Toyama

Watch more on iWantTFC

An eyewitness captured the moment an earthquake struck Japan’s west coast on Monday (January 1), vigorously rattling their vehicle and leaving them in a state of panic.

Filmed from Toyama, other stationary vehicles nearby are seen shaking as the tremor jolts the city.

Japan on Tuesday (January 2) struggled to assess the full extent of damage from an earthquake that struck its west coast, killing at least eight people, wrecking buildings and roads and knocking out power to swathes of homes in freezing temperatures.

More than 90 tremors have been detected since the quake first hit on Monday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. The agency has warned more strong shocks could hit in coming days. —Report from Reuters