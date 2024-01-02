Aerial footage reveals earthquake and tsunami damage in Japan

Watch more on iWantTFC

Aerial footage revealed the extent of the damage caused by a magnitude 7.6 earthquake that struck central Japan on Monday (January 1).

The footage showed fire damage in the town of Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, on the northern coast of the hard-hit Noto peninsula.

The harbour and surrounding buildings in Suzu, at the eastern end of the peninsula, appeared to have suffered damage from a tsunami that left a fishing boat hanging from a jetty.

Earlier on Tuesday (January 2), Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters that rescuers were finding it very difficult to access the worst-affected areas due to damage and blockages on the Noto peninsula's roads. —Report from Reuters