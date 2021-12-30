Home  >  News

Duterte signs P5-trillion 2022 budget into law

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 31 2021 12:03 AM

President Rodrigo Duterte has signed into law the biggest national budget in Philippine history.

But the chief executive expresses worries about the potential impact of the omicron COVID-19 variant on government resources. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 30, 2021
