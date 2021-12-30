Duterte signs P5-trillion 2022 budget into law
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 31 2021 12:03 AM
ANC, The World Tonight, Rodrigo Duterte, 2022 national budget
- /sports/01/04/22/nba-wizards-big-fourth-quarter-enough-to-top-hornets
- /video/news/01/04/22/patients-with-mild-symptoms-told-to-avail-of-telemedicine
- /sports/01/04/22/mbappe-hat-trick-fires-psg-into-french-cup-last-16
- /entertainment/01/04/22/bts-members-rm-jin-fully-recover-from-covid-19
- /entertainment/01/04/22/coco-martin-lito-lapid-finish-filming-apag