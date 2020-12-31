'Everything could go wrong': FDA warns on dangers of injecting self with vaccine

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday warned of possible dangers of self-injection following the admission of the head of President Rodrigo Duterte’s security team that they inoculated themselves with a Chinese made COVID-19 vaccine that has yet to get the regulatory body’s approval.

“Everything could go wrong. Even the DOH [Department of Health] now, before they start inoculating, trained na lahat nurses natin,” said FDA Director General Eric Domingo.

Some members of the Presidential Security Group got vaccinated against COVID-19 as early as September this year.

PSG head Brig. Gen. Jesus Durante III said the personnel vaccinated themselves within the PSG compound.

“Akala kasi natin lahat simple pero kami, pinag-aaralan namin yan bago namin ginagagawa para to make sure it is done in the safest and most effective possible way,” said Domingo in an interview on ANC’s Headstart.

Domingo said medical practitioners would have to go through a round of training for each particular vaccine to ensure that they are administered safely and effectively.

“Each particular vaccine has its own way. Either you have to mix it with something, the way you handle it you can cause infection with the needle. If you don’t know where to inject it, you could hit a nerve. You could hit a blood vessel. You could injure the person,” he explained.

He added that these are the things that they learn and only qualified personnel should administer it.

Domingo said the FDA would ensure that vaccines or medicines are genuine and would come from legitimate its source.

“Ang mag-iimport niyan licensed, meaning they are capable, they have the equipment, and they know how to handle these sensitive drugs until they get to you without breaking the cold chain and they are administered properly,” he said.

- ANC Headstart 31 December 2020