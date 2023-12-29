Home > News Saudi government begins paying salaries owed to former employees ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 30 2023 01:19 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The unpaid wages of displaced Filipino workers in Saudi Arabia are already being processed by the kingdom’s government. But the workers want to have this fast-tracked with the help of Philippine authorities. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 29, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Saudi Arabia OFW overseas Filipino workers unpaid salary