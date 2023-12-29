Home  >  News

Saudi government begins paying salaries owed to former employees

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 30 2023 01:19 AM

The unpaid wages of displaced Filipino workers in Saudi Arabia are already being processed by the kingdom’s government.

But the workers want to have this fast-tracked with the help of Philippine authorities. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 29, 2023
