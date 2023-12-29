Home  >  News

PH transport regulator reports increase in consolidation application

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 30 2023 12:52 AM

Jeepney drivers staged a protest to demand a halt to the Philippine government’s public utility vehicle modernization program.

The demonstration near the presidential palace was held before a Sunday deadline to comply with the program’s requirements. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 29, 2023
