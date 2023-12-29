Home  >  News

Hospitals prepare for possible influx of patients during New Year

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 30 2023 01:07 AM

Hospitals across the Philippines are placed under code white in preparation for a possible surge of emergency cases on New Year’s Eve.

Authorities have so far recorded nearly a hundred firecracker-related injuries ahead of Sunday’s festivities. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 29, 2023
