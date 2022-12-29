Home  >  News

Woman, child rescued after swept out to sea by flash flood

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 30 2022 02:40 AM

Fishermen in the southern Philippines save a woman and her child who were swept out to sea in a flash flood on Christmas eve. Details of their ordeal and that of other flood victims from Jervis Manahan.—The World Tonight, ANC, Dec. 29, 2022
