Home  >  News

ANC

BuCor moves to decongest Bilibid

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 30 2022 02:41 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine prison authorities move to decongest the state penitentiary by transferring 50 elderly inmates to its minimum security compound. Mike Navallo with the full story.—The World Tonight, ANC, Dec. 29, 2022
Read More:  BuCor   state penitentiary   minimum security compound   Bilibid  