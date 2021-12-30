Traveler from US under probe for quarantine breach
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 30 2021 11:58 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, quarantine protocol, DOT, Department of Tourism, COVID-19, coronavirus
- /entertainment/01/02/22/maxene-tells-netizens-dont-come-to-my-page-for-gossip
- /overseas/01/02/22/unidentified-person-enters-n-korea-from-south-in-rare-border-breach
- /sports/01/02/22/nuggets-rebound-from-sluggish-start-to-pound-rockets
- /sports/01/02/22/nba-clippers-survive-james-harden-topple-nets
- /news/01/02/22/linemen-hailed-as-odettes-unsung-heroes-also