Traveler from US under probe for quarantine breach

Philippine authorities are investigating a quarantine protocol breach by a female traveler.

In the show cause order issued to the Berjaya Makati Hotel, the traveler was identified as Gwyneth Anne Chua.

In a statement, the hotel said Chua was under quarantine since December 22 and was declared positive on December 27.

Tourism Sec. Bernadette Romulo Puyat said Chua had admitted to cutting her quarantine stay at the hotel. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 30, 2021