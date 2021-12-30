Watch more on iWantTFC

Video courtesy of RTVM

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday apologized to Senate leader Vicente Sotto III for a "ruckus" with COVID-19 protocol in Malacañang.

Duterte made the statement when several lawmakers visited the Palace to witness the signing of the 2022 national budget and a law creating a new executive department for migrant workers.

"I would like to apologize for the ruckus," Duterte told Sotto in a speech after signing the measures.

"Hindi naman kasalanan (it's not transgression)— they are very strict. Well, that is, trabaho nila ‘yan (that is their job), so if there are lapses, I apologize to you publicly."

The President did not elaborate.

Asked what prompted the apology, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said visitors who wished to meet the President inside the Palace or attend an engagement where he is present must show a negative RT-PCR test result.

They must also undergo antigen testing inside Malacañang as part of their second screening, said Nograles, acting spokesman for the Palace.

"This forms part of the Palace health and safety protocol," he said in a statement.

It is still unclear what specific incident involved Sotto.

The elderly and people with comorbidities are at risk of developing severe COVID-19.

The 76-year-old Duterte, the oldest to become President, earlier said he suffers from Barrett’s esophagus, an inflammation of the tube connecting the mouth to the stomach.

The President, in various instances, said he also struggled with back pains, migraines and Buerger's disease, which is linked to blockages in blood vessels associated with smoking during his youth.

Duterte received his second Sinopharm vaccine dose in July.

Nograles in November said the President was waiting for his doctor's advice on whether or not to get a COVID-19 booster shot.