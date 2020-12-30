PSG may invoke confidentiality if FDA probes source of vaccines - chief

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - The Presidential Security Group may invoke confidentiality if the Food and Drugs Administration seeks details about how some PSG men got coronavirus vaccines without FDA approval, its commander said Wednesday.

"With due process, no problem with that. We are open to that," Brig. Gen. Jesus Durante III told Teleradyo's On The Spot when asked if the PSG is willing to divulge information to the FDA.

Asked if PSG will set conditions on the kind of information it will give, he said: "It's up to us, but of course, we have to adhere to the confidentiality due to the nature of our job. We could invoke that...That will depend kung ano man ang investigation na gagawin."

Durante did not specify if the vaccine inoculated among PSG personnel were from Chinese state-owned company Sinopharm, as this could affect government's vaccination program.

"All I can say is based on our internal or independent research within PSG, we feel it’s a safe vaccine. It’s a traditional platform," he said.

He emphasized that the PSG "acted independently" and that he takes responsibility for it as the commander of the group.