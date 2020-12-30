Home  >  News

Lawmaker eyes probe on PACC after inclusion in list of allegedly corrupt officials

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 30 2020 10:53 PM

Watch also in iWantTFC

Philippine lawmakers tagged by President Rodrigo Duterte as corrupt are fighting back at the government agency that linked them to anomalous infrastructure projects.

One of them wants to sue the head of the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 30, 2020
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Rodrigo Duterte   PACC   Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission   PACC vs lawmakers  