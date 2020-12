Hospitals bracing for possible COVID-19 surge after holidays: official

Watch also in iWantTFC

Hospitals are bracing for the possible surge of coronavirus infections after the Christmas and New Year holidays, an official said on Wednesday.

The health and budget departments gave funds, which made it possible for "most" of public hospitals, especially in Metro Manila, to add 50 to 80 beds for patients with critical and severe symptoms of COVID-19, said Health Undersecretary Dr. Leopoldo "Bong" Vega.

Authorities also built several field hospitals for treating critical and severe COVID-19 cases, including those that are expected to be operational by January, said Vega, who is also the country's "treatment czar."

"Talagang ang expansion ng hospitals ginagawa namin (we really expanded hospitals) for the possibility of a surge later on, sa first quarter of next year," he said in a public briefing.

Vega urged the public to refrain from celebrating the New Year with firecrackers that may cause injuries, which might "overstrain" emergency hospitals. Injured individuals might also come in contact with COVID-19 patients in the hospitals, he said.

Watch part of the briefing here.