FDA says cases can be filed vs those who violated vaccine regulations

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 30 2020 10:44 PM

Philippine drug regulators said charges may be filed in the aftermath of the PSG vaccination controversy.

Vaccine advocates are criticizing the Presidential Security Group for disregarding medical regulations. But an association of Philippine doctors thinks the public should stop harping on this incident. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 30, 2020
 
