Malacañang urged the public on Wednesday to donate to survivors of typhoon Odette instead of buying banned firecrackers to welcome 2022.

"Imbes na i-gastos natin sa paputok, sa firecrackers na bawal po, ibigay na lang po natin sa mga kababayan natin na nangangailangan, those na tinamaan, lubos na naapektuhan ng typhoon Odette," said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

(Instead of spending on firecrackers that are banned, let's just give to our compatriots in need, those who were hit, severely affected by typhoon Odette.)

He said a 2017 executive order by President Rodrigo Duterte confined the use of firecrackers to "community fireworks displays" during New Year revelries. These displays should secure permits from the local government and should be supervised by someone licensed by the police, Nograles noted.

"Everything else, hindi po puwede… Kina-crackdown na po ‘yan ng DILG at ng PNP," he said in a press briefing.

(Everything else is banned. The DILG and PNP are cracking down on that.)

Quoting the health department, he also urged the public to celebrate New Year's Eve with percussion instruments like drums, tambourines, and bells, instead of wind instruments like the torotot, which could spread COVID-19.



