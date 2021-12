Watch more on iWantTFC

President Rodrigo Duterte will sign the 2022 national budget Thursday, including funds for the COVID-19 and typhoon Odette response, Mlacañang said on Wednesday.

"Inaasahan natin na tomorrow, naka-schedule po ang pagpirma ni Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte ng 2022 General Appropriations law," said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.



"Asahan po natin na in the remaining 6 months of the term of President Duterte, we will implement and fast-track lahat ng mga programa, proyekto, and activities na nakapaloob po sa 2022 budget," he said in a press briefing.

(We expect that tomorrow, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte is scheduled to sign the 2022 General Appropriations Act. Let us expect that in the remaining 6 months of the term of President Duterte, we will implement and fast-track all the programs, projects, and activities included in the 2022 budget.)

The P5.024-trillion spending plan includes P50 billion for the special risk allowance for medical frontliners, almost P48 billion for COVID-19 booster shots, and P15 billion to P16 billion for the anti-insurgency task force, based on portions approved by the House of Representatives.

The budget also includes P4 billion for Odette recovery efforts, the budget department recently said.

Duterte has other activities scheduled this week, said Nograles. "But we are monitoring the weather conditions muna (first)," he said.