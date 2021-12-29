Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – Bohol’s COVID-19 vaccine supply was spared from the wrath of typhoon Odette, Gov. Arthur Yap said Wednesday.

“We have been able to preserve them because at least our storage, refrigerated storage facilities have power. They have power generators. And the (local government units) returned their vaccines very early on when the report of the typhoon’s severity became very clear,” Yap said.

“The LGUS sent back their [vaccines] to the provincial storage center.”

Yap said he is now encouraging their Provincial Health Office (PHO) to “take advantage” of the presence of people in evacuation centers and give them the COVID-19 jab whenever possible.

“I’ve also asked the PHO to use the opportunity to take advantage of the fact that many people are congregating in the evacuation centers for those who may be needing their first or their second dose of vaccines.”

“Because in the last two weeks, we have not been able to put up any credible effort at vaccinating people for COVID because of typhoon Odette,” he said.

Odette hit land last Dec. 16 and exited the Philippine area of responsibility two days later.

Yap said they have started distributing more face masks and disinfectants in evacuation centers.

“Right now, we distributed more face masks and cleaning disinfectants to these evacuation centers. We’re also monitoring it with the Provincial Health Office together with the (Department of Health). They’re really being monitored at this point in time, And more water’s being distributed to these areas.”

He added that the PHO and DOH are constantly checking on the health of evacuees.

“They are being monitored right now. And the PHO and the DOH are on site right now. And they’re doing everything that they can to watch the people and especially for any outbreaks of infections. And that includes testing.”

He added, “At that point in time when the provincial health officials and the DOH will feel that there’s a need for more stringent actions to be taken, they are on the ground right now. We have actually ordered them to put the evacuation centers on watch.”

The governor added that two RT-PCR labs are still functional in the province.

“If they need to be sent to the provincial RT-PCR lab and to the Gallares Hospital, our Level 3 hospital, those two RT-PCR laboratories are working,” he said.

Almost 62,000 individuals remain in evacuation centers in Bohol as of Dec. 27, according to a post from the provincial government’s Facebook page.

Yap said they have yet to receive reports of COVID-19 cases in evacuation centers.

--ANC, 29 December 2021