Palace: Criticism of PSG's coronavirus vaccination 'senseless'

Criticism against the distribution of an unregistered coronavirus vaccine to members of President Rodrigo Duterte's security team is senseless, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

The government's move to prioritize the vaccination of the Presidential Security Group (PSG) before health workers appear to show that the latter are not their priority, the Filipino Nurses United said on Monday.

"Wala pong katuturan ang pagpupulang iyan. Talaga lang po sigurong galing iyan sa mga nais matigil ang termino ng Presidente," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in an online press briefing.

(That criticism lacks sense. Perhaps that only comes from those who want to end the President's term.)

The Sinopharm vaccines given to the PSG were donated, he said.

State-funded vaccines will be given to indigents, frontliners, soldiers and policemen, Roque said.

