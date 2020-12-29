Ilang health protocols 'di nasunod ng mga mamimili sa Novaliches market
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 29 2020 09:41 AM
Novaliches, Quezon City, palengke, health protocols, TeleRadyo
- /sports/12/29/20/nfl-washington-dumps-haskins-after-covid-19-violations-crucial-loss
- /news/12/29/20/miyembro-ng-carnapping-group-patay-3-iba-pa-arestado-sa-maynila
- /business/12/29/20/wall-street-climbs-to-record-as-fiscal-aid-bill-signed
- /sports/12/29/20/nba-nets-guard-dinwiddie-faces-surgery-for-right-knee-injury
- /sports/12/29/20/report-nba-veteran-young-to-play-in-china