Ilang health protocols 'di nasunod ng mga mamimili sa Novaliches market

MAYNILA - Dagsa na ang mga mamimili sa hilera ng mga palengke sa Novaliches, Quezon City.

Dahil marami ang sabay-sabay na namimili, may ilan ang mga hindi na sumusunod sa safety protocols tulad ng physical distancing.

Marami sa mga nagtitinda ang nakapwesto na sa mga bangketa sa labas ng palengke kaya siksikan na sa lugar.

May ilang ang nakitang hindi suot ang face shield. Mayroon din na nakababa ang face mask at may mga bata ring makikita sa labas ng palengke kahit may curfew na ipinapatupad.

Samantala ang mga sumusunod ay ang presyo ng pangunahing mga gulay:

- Patatas P120/K

- Carrots P80/K

- Petchay Baguio P140/K

- Sayote P40/K

- Repolyo P180/K

- Baguio Beans P150/K

- Cauliflower P180/K

- Bell Pepper P280/K

- Kamatis P70 kalahating kilo

- Calamansi P60/K

- Siling Panggisa P200/K

- Ampalaya P80/K

- Talong P90/K

- Sibuyas P120/K

- Bawang P79/K

Stable naman ang presyo ng baboy na nasa P280 kada kilo - P310 kada kilo. Ang manok ay nasa P135 kada kilo; Bangus P170 - P190 kada kilo; at tilapia na nasa P100 hanggang P110 kada kilo.

- TeleRadyo 29 Disyembre 2020