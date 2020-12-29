Home  >  News

Duterte says 'no hard evidence' vs lawmakers in PACC list

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 29 2020 09:48 PM

President Rodrigo Duterte exposed allegedly corrupt lawmakers behind government infrastructure projects. But the president is first to admit there's no hard evidence against them. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 29, 2020
