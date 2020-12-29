Duterte bars gov't agencies from directly using income

Watch also in iWantTFC

President Rodrigo Duterte vetoed provisions in the 2021 national budget that would have allowed government agencies to directly use their income, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

All income of agencies "shall accrue to the general fund of the national government, unless otherwise authorized by a separate substantive law," said Duterte spokesman Harry Roque.

"Iyong mga probisyon ng budget bill na nagsasabi na puwedeng gastusin ng ilang ahensya ang kanilang income, iyan po ang na-subject sa direct veto," he said in an online press briefing.

(The provisions in the budget bill which say that some agencies can spend their income were the subject of the direct veto.)

