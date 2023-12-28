Home > News SC urged to expedite decision on TRO vs PUV modernization program ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 28 2023 09:51 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine Supreme Court is asked to quickly rule on a petition seeking to block the government’s public utility vehicle modernization program. The petitioners hope a favorable decision will save the livelihood of thousands of jeepney drivers. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 28, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Supreme Court PUV modernization PUV modernization program