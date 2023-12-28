Home  >  News

Pet owners, advocates call for firecracker-free New Year celebrations

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 28 2023 09:55 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Animal welfare advocates in the Philippines urged the public to avoid using firecrackers to usher in the New Year.

They warn of the health risks these people pose to people and their furry companions. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 28, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   animals   New Year   fireworks   firecrackers  