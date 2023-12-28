Home > News Pet owners, advocates call for firecracker-free New Year celebrations ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 28 2023 09:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Animal welfare advocates in the Philippines urged the public to avoid using firecrackers to usher in the New Year. They warn of the health risks these people pose to people and their furry companions. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 28, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight animals New Year fireworks firecrackers