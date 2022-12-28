Home  >  News

Supreme Court orders PhilHealth officials, employees to return unauthorized benefits

Posted at Dec 28 2022 11:21 PM

The state-run Philippine health insurer is ordered by the Supreme Court to return millions of pesos it gave out to the agency’s officials and employees in 2014.

The high court said the PhilHealth cash gifts and benefits were illegal and irregular. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 28, 2022
