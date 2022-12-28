Home  >  News

Paputok sa Bocaue patok sa mamimili kahit tumaas ang presyo

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 28 2022 08:30 PM

Habang papalapit ang Bagong Taon, parami na nang parami ang bumibili ng paputok sa Bocaue, Bulacan. Nagpa-Patrol, Zyann Ambrosio. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles. 28 Disyembre 2022. 

