Death toll from Christmas rains, floods climbs to 29; dozens more still missing

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 28 2022 11:18 PM

A clean up is underway in the flood-stricken Philippine regions of the Visayas and Mindanao.

Disaster officials said the death toll climbed to 29, with 25 more still missing. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 28, 2022
 
