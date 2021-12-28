PhilHealth urges private hospitals not to push through with 'holiday'
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 28 2021 10:25 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, PhilHealth, PhilHealth holiday, private hospitals
- /news/12/28/21/mahigit-300-k-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-na-binili-ng-pamahalaan-dumating-na
- /video/business/12/28/21/ph-shares-rise-for-2nd-straight-day-to-7286
- /video/news/12/28/21/doh-4-ncr-cities-at-moderate-risk-for-covid-19
- /video/news/12/28/21/claver-residents-appeal-for-construction-materials-to-rebuild-homes
- /video/news/12/28/21/duterte-says-govt-to-provide-p5-k-aid-to-odette-victims