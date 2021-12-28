Home  >  News

PhilHealth urges private hospitals not to push through with 'holiday'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 28 2021 10:25 PM

The state health insurer urges private hospitals to call off a proposed five-day PhilHealth holiday as well as plans to completely severe ties with the agency.

But that call seems to be falling on dead ears. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 28, 2021
