PhilHealth checking unpaid claims of 7 Iloilo hospitals

MANILA – The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) said Tuesday it is checking the unpaid claims of seven Iloilo hospitals that will no longer renew their accreditation with the state insurer come January.

“Actually, we are reconciling the figures, because they gave us a figure which is more than our actual in process claims,” said PhilHealth spokesperson Dr. Shirley Domingo.

“They have included figures or amounts that were, of claims that were returned to hospitals and denied. And, on our side, we cannot pay for claims that are returned to the hospital unless they refile it with us.”

“So we’re still hoping that this reconciliation of figures will be recognized and will push through,” Domingo said on ANC’s “Rundown.”

On Monday, Metro Iloilo Hospital & Medical Center Inc., Iloilo Doctors’ Hospital, Iloilo Mission Hospital, Medicus Medical Center, Qualimed Hospital Iloilo, St. Paul’s Hospital of Iloilo and The Medical City of Iloilo said they are severing ties with PhilHealth over unpaid claims amounting to P895 million.

Metro Iloilo Hospital & Medical Center president Dr. Danny Encarnacion said they had a meeting with the state health insurer on Dec. 20 but nothing came of it.

"Nag-appeal lang sila na huwag ituloy 'yung pagkalas ng mga hospital at meron silang dinidiin na promisa regarding sa DCPM (Debit-Credit Payment Method)," he had said.

Domingo said the DCPM was crafted to be beneficial to hospitals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These DCPM will be able to give the hospitals the necessary funds even while we’re still processing claims. And therefore it will be beneficial actually to them… But as I said earlier, they need not submit if they do not want to utilize or avail of this method. And the regular processing will still continue.”

“So it’s not like we’re abolishing the regular claims processing. We’re still doing the regular claims processing. So this is just a way of giving the funds at once, while we are doing the processing,” she explained.

The official said that PhilHealth’s ability to disburse claims has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s because also of the effects of this pandemic. Philhealth has been affected by this pandemic in terms of human resource. We followed IATF guidelines of 30 percent in office, and then 50 percent in office.”

But Encarnacion told ANC's "Headstart" that the unpaid claims to several hospitals date back to 2010.

"This bill has amounted to--this situation, it goes back to year 2010, he said.

"So, in our case, we at the Metro Iloilo Hospital, we are just in operation po at least three and a half years. But with the other hospitals, like St. Paul’s Hospital, Iloilo Mission Hospital, Iloilo Doctor’s Hospital, they have been on operation for the last, more than 10 years."

"So the bill has accumulated since 2010," he explained.

"The accumulated bills, unpaid, plus the pandmeic situation, came out with this amount of, I think its not only P800 million as of now, because we have to consider the additional claims that we have had since November 30 until now. So it would be near to P1 billion, I suppose."

Domingo called on private hospitals to reconsider their plans of holding a "PhilHealth holiday" in early January in support of hospitals protesting unpaid claims.

“We’re hoping that these private hospitals will rethink their stand. We are continuously talking to the hospitals at the regions and we’re hoping that our reconciliation… [will] be able to at least mitigate the effects of our delayed claims,” she said.

"Sana po, hindi po maituloy ito ng Private Hospitals Association. Sana ma-rethink nila itong call na ito kasi, in the end, yung magsa-suffer ay yung ating mga members po. Ginagawa naman lahat ng PhilHealth para makipag-usap sa kanila,” the PhilHealth spokesperson said separately at the Laging Handa briefing.

(We hope the Private Hospitals Association will not proceed with this. We hope they will rethink this call because, in the end, it is our members who will suffer. PhilHealth is doing everything to hold dialogue with them.)

Domingo also appealed to hospitals not to disengage with PhilHealth, as she assured the public that they are addressing issues to prevent this from happening.

"It would be more difficult for members and PhilHealth, actually. Because for one thing po, kailangang maglabas ng pera ang mga members na ito, and paano na lang yung walang mailalabas na pera at kailangang maospital?” she said.

(Because, for one thing, members need to use their own money. But what if they don't have money when the need to get hospitalized arises?)

“We are really trying to do everything na hindi matuloy ang disengagement na ito dahil ang mga members na ito would suffer.”

(We are really trying to do everything to prevent the disengagement from happening because it is our members who would suffer.)

Aside from talking to the Region 6 hospitals, PhilHealth officials also held dialogues with the FEU hospital which is also planning to disengage with the state insurer. Domingo said the hospital has agreed to continue with reconciliation meetings to settle disputes in claims.

Domingo hopes that the FEU hospital will also be amenable to availing the 3rd wave of the DCPM, which would allow PhilHealth to pay an initial 60 percent to health facilities even while their reimbursement claims are still being processed, while the remaining 40 percent will be settled upon completion of requirements.

With the DCPM, PhilHealth has been able to pay P11.6 billion in claims to health facilities, Domingo said. The state insurer has also released a total of P155 billion in COVID-19 related claims this pandemic year, she added.

PREPARATION FOR DISENGAGEMENT

Encarnacion said the Iloilo hospitals are now working on adjusting their rates to mitigate the impact of their disengagement with PhilHealth.

"We have already thought of areas on rates, hospital rates in our services, particularly those areas that are affected by PhilHealth like dialysis, endoscopy, infusion therapy, cancer treatment and something like that."

"So last night, we have discussed this in a forum with our medical staff, with all the medical staff involved in seven hospitals. So every hospital will strive with their own policies on how to approach this."

"So like, for example, in our hospital, our pricing committee has been working on this in order to be able to mitigate the situation come January 2022," he said.

- reports from Benise Balaoing and Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News

--ANC, 28 December 2021

