Duterte says gov't to provide P5-K aid to 'Odette' victims

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 28 2021 10:34 PM

President Rodrigo Duterte vows to provide assistance to families displaced by typhoon Odette. 

He also issues a stern warning against reported hoarders and profiteers in storm-hit provinces.- The World Tonight, ANC, December 28, 2021
 
