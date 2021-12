Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday said its decision to focus on data evaluation rather than posting raw information was the reason behind scrapping the customary bulletin of new COVID-19 cases.

According to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, the new system would be using the same information as in previous reports.

“We’d just like to clarify na wala pong mawawalang impormasyon doon po sa ibinibigay natin sa ating kababayan,” Vergeire told TeleRadyo.

“Ang gagawin po natin kasi we have assessed na ito pong case bulletin, ’yung pong mga datos na nakapalaoob dito hindi na ho masyadong ginagamit ng mga tao at ’yung main messaging ay hindi po nakukuha masyado.

“So what we will do would be to still retain the numbers but they are going to refer people doon sa COVID-19 tracker and then every day we will be issuing out advisories with the reported cases number plus condensed analysis.

“So ang lalabas po sa amin ngayon ay hindi na ’yung case bulletin ngunit para pong analysis to better guide our public kung ano po ang dapat gawin at ano po ’yung mga nangyayari talaga dito po sa ating bansa with regard to COVID-19.”

The DOH announced that it would stop daily reports on new COVID-19 cases shortly after the Philippines recorded the country’s 4th case of the highly transmissible omicron variant.

Senators have hit the DOH’s decision, stressing that non-stop information about COVID-19 was important.