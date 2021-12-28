Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—Telecommunication systems have yet to be restored in Visayas areas devastated by typhoon Odette because electricity remained down, a Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) official said.

Asked how many areas in the Visayas remained without power, DICT acting secretary Manny Caintic said: “Based on our last update from the telcos nu’ng 26th of December, around nag-aaverage ng about 30 to 35 percent pa ’yung ilang lugar sa Visayas dulot ng kawalan pa rin ng sustainable power.

“So many of our VSAT installations ang ginagamit natin ngayon to augment the lack of mobile telecommunications from our telcos.”

Caintic said only a few telecommunications towers fell down during Odette.

“Wala naman masyadong mga tore na tumumba. Ang naging major reason were the transmission, the telecoms transmission ’no, ’yung fibers that were connecting the towers as well as the lack of power nga,” he said.

“So as soon as ma-restore ’yung power, dadaloy na ulit ’yung kanilang mga transmission.”

The official said telecommunications companies were working overtime to help restore communication in Odette-hit areas.

“In fairness to our telcos they’ve been working double, triple time in fact even offering augmentation services,” Caintic said.

“Pero siyempre sabi namin sa kanila recently is tutukan niyo muna ’yung pag-repair, pag-restore, kami na ang bahala muna sa mga emergency communication.

“Kung kaya gumawa tayo ng paraan para mabigyan ng emergency communications ang ating mga (local government units) and national government agencies, as well as ’yung mga KonekTawag center para doon pwedeng pumunta ang mga tao, magbigay ng mga update sa kanilang mga kamag-anak para ang mga focus ng mga telcos is restoration.”

— TeleRadyo, 28 December 2021