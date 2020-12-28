Some LGUs seek go signal to use disaster funds for coronavirus vaccination

Watch also in iWantTFC

Some local governments are seeking green light to use their disaster funds to buy vaccines against the novel coronavirus, an official said on Monday.

"Clarification lang naman ang hinihing natin mula sa NDRRM (National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management) Council at sa DBM (Department of Budget and Management) na ma-authorize nga at masigurong puwede naming gamitin ang pondong ito pambili ng vaccine," said Quirino Governor Dakila Cua.

(We are asking clarification from the NDRRM Council and the DBM to authorize us in using this for buying vaccines.)

Cua, president of the Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines (ULAP), said cities are "very proactive" and "have more resources at their command" for the vaccine procurement.

Local governments have held "initial" talks with vaccine czar Carlito Galvez about this, Cua said in a public briefing.

"Aminado kami na kailangan pa ng maraming subsequent na meetings, kailangan pang maliwanagan ang iba detalye," he said.

(We admit that more subsequent meetings are needed, we need to clarify some details.)

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said Sunday that the planned acquisition of COVID-19 vaccines by local government units is advisable since the national government intends to pay for the inoculation of indigent families and the prioritized sectors.

"Yung mga hindi mako-cover na constituents nila, yun yung pwedeng bilhin ng LGUs para makatulong din sila sa government sa pag-rollout. We welcome that initiative of the local government units. At 'yan naman ay isasama din ni Sec. (Carlito) Galvez (the country's vaccine czar) sa kaniyang pag-deal sa mga vaccine companies," Año told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(The LGUs can purchase for their constituents who won't be part of the national government's vaccination program, so they can help in the rollout... Sec. Galvez will include that in his dealings with vaccine companies.)

He said the participation of private companies in the procurement and distribution of vaccines in the country is also being studied.

"Kailangan talaga natin lahat ng ways para makapasok 'yung maraming vaccine dito. Ang problema lang talaga natin dito, yung supplies," said Año, the vice chair of the government's task force on COVID-19.

(We need all ways to allow as many vaccines as we can in the country. The only problem here is the supply.)

"Mas gusto natin 'yan, considered ng government - sabay-sabay natin yung pwede yung LGUs, private corporations, para mas maraming makapasok na bakuna... Pero ang ating government lang ang pwedeng makipag-usap para dun sa kanila."

(We prefer, and the government considers allowing the LGUs and private corporations at the same time, so that many vaccines can come in... Although, it should only be our government that will talk to the suppliers.)

Año was the first member of the Cabinet to contract COVID-19, and got reinfected again months later and recovered.

As of Dec. 27, the Philippines' confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed to 469,886, including 22,099 active infections, 9,109 deaths, and 438,678 recoveries.

