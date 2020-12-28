Palace says not illegal to receive unregistered COVID-19 vaccine

Watch also in iWantTFC

Malacañang said on Monday that the law does not prohibit receiving COVID-19 vaccines, which have not yet been approved for local use.

"Ang bawal po ay iyong distribution at pagbebenta," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a press briefing.

(What is banned is is distribution and sale.)



Asked if the public can import vaccines on their own for personal use, Roque said, "Kung makakalusot po iyan. It has to be very small quantities, I suppose, kasi kung commercial quantity iyan, that will have to require a license."

(If it can pass inspection, it has to be very small I suppose, because if that is commercial quantity, that will have to require a license.)

"It's not a free-for-all," he added. "Hindi puwedeng commercially distributed, commercially sold, commercially administered kung wala pong license galing FDA."

(It cannot be commercially distributed, commercially sold, commercially administered if there is no license from the Food and Drug Administration.)

But the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which has yet to approve any vaccine for local use, said otherwise.

"Thus, there is currently no registered vaccine for use against COVID-19. Selling of unregistered vaccines is prohibited," it said on its website.

"These products have not gone through the registration process of the FDA and have not been issued with proper authorization. The agency cannot guarantee their quality, safety, and efficacy," added the regulator.

Roque made the statement after the military admitted that members of the Presidential Security Group have been inoculated against COVID-19.