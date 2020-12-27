No more storms expected until end of the year: PAGASA

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA (UPDATE) - The country is not expecting any storms until the end of the year, the state weather bureau said Monday.

"For the next 3 days hanggang sa katapusan ng taon ay wala tayong inaasahang bagyo but posibleng magkaroon ng bugso ng amihan that will initially affect the northern Luzon area beginning Wednesday," PAGASA weather forecaster Chris Perez told ABS-CBN News.

(We are not expecting any storms for the next 3 days until the end of the year but a torrent of the northeast monsoon is expected to initially affect the northern Luzon area beginning Wednesday.)

Meantime, two low pressure areas (LPAs) will bring rains over parts of Luzon on Monday. The first one was spotted 90 kilometers east of Baler, Aurora, while the second was estimated 235 km northwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

The LPA off Palawan is forecast to leave the Philippine area of responsibility later Monday, Perez said.

The tail end of the LPA is forecast to bring scattered to widespread rains and thunderstorms over Cagayan Valley and Aurora, according to PAGASA.

The trough or extension of the LPA is forecast to bring scattered rains and thunderstorms over Palawan, Quezon, and the rest of Northern Luzon, it added.

Bicol region, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Caraga and Davao region, are expected to experience scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to easterlies or warm winds from the Pacific.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meantime, will experience localized thunderstorms.

The Philippines was hit by 22 storms this year, with tropical depression Vicky inundating large swaths of Visayas and Mindanao days before Christmas and leaving at least 8 people dead.