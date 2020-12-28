Health workers disappointed over PSG's early COVID-19 vaccination
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 28 2020 11:27 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, PSG, Presidential Security Group, medical frontliners, health workers, PSG COVID-19 vaccine
- /video/spotlight/12/28/20/what-do-vaccine-efficacy-rates-mean
- /overseas/12/28/20/china-trial-of-hong-kong-12-begins-as-us-decries-tyranny
- /video/news/12/28/20/psg-defends-early-shots-from-chinas-covid-19-vaccine
- /news/12/28/20/bsp-tips-how-to-spot-counterfeit-money
- /video/spotlight/12/28/20/alamin-paano-nasasabing-ligtas-at-epektibo-ang-isang-bakuna