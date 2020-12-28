Home  >  News

Health workers disappointed over PSG's early COVID-19 vaccination

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 28 2020 11:27 PM

Philippine health workers expressed dismay over the early COVID-19 vaccinations given to the Presidential Security Group.

At least two officials insist there's nothing irregular about it, despite what political analysts see as a lack of transparency about the inoculation. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 28, 2020
 
