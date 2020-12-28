AMLC approves freezing of properties, funds tied to communist movement
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 28 2020 11:36 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, AMLC, Anti-Money Laundering Council, CPP, Communist Party of the Philippines, CPP assets freeze
- /video/spotlight/12/28/20/what-do-vaccine-efficacy-rates-mean
- /overseas/12/28/20/china-trial-of-hong-kong-12-begins-as-us-decries-tyranny
- /video/news/12/28/20/health-workers-disappointed-over-psgs-early-covid-19-vaccination
- /video/news/12/28/20/psg-defends-early-shots-from-chinas-covid-19-vaccine
- /news/12/28/20/bsp-tips-how-to-spot-counterfeit-money