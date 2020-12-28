Home  >  News

AMLC approves freezing of properties, funds tied to communist movement

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 28 2020 11:36 PM

The Philippines' Anti-Money Laundering Council ordered an immediate freeze on assets of groups linked to the country's communist movement.

The Communist Party of the Philippines insists it does not own any bank accounts which can be covered by the order. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 28, 2020
