PCG slams China’s ‘fabricated and baseless claims’ about Manila’s actions in West PH Sea

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 27 2023 11:08 PM

China is again called out for allegedly spreading fake narratives on its maritime row with the Philippines.

A Philippine Coast Guard official insisted China has no one to blame but itself for fueling tensions in the West Philippine Sea. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 27, 2023
