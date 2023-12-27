Home > News PCG slams China’s ‘fabricated and baseless claims’ about Manila’s actions in West PH Sea ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 27 2023 11:08 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC China is again called out for allegedly spreading fake narratives on its maritime row with the Philippines. A Philippine Coast Guard official insisted China has no one to blame but itself for fueling tensions in the West Philippine Sea. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 27, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight China West Philippine Sea Philippine Coast Guard