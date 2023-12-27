Home > News LGBT group urges Marcos to certify as urgent SOGIE Equality Bill ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 27 2023 05:55 PM | Updated as of Dec 27 2023 06:06 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC MANILA — An LGBTQ rights group on Wednesday urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to certify as urgent the passage of the SOGIE Equality Bill. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had recently issued Executive Order No. 51 to "strengthen existing mechanisms to address the continued discrimination being experienced by the members of the LGBTQIA+ community." Marcos orders creation of LGBTQIA+ welfare committee Speaking to ANC, Bahaghari chairperson Reyna Valmores said that while they welcome all avenues for gender equality, she urged Marcos to instead prioritize the queer anti-discrimination bill, which has been languishing in Congress for decades. "President Marcos, instead of skirting around the issue… could actually certify as urgent the SOGIE Equality Bill," Valmores said. "We need actual policies that will impact different spheres be it the workplace, schools, and other spaces," she added. LGBT committee welcome but 'lacks inclusivity': groups —ANC, December 27, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC promo, ANC, ANC Exclusives, ANC top, ANC Headstart Read More: LGBT Sogie SOGIE Equality Bill Sogie bill gay rights LGBT LGBTQ