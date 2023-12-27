Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — An LGBTQ rights group on Wednesday urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to certify as urgent the passage of the SOGIE Equality Bill.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had recently issued Executive Order No. 51 to "strengthen existing mechanisms to address the continued discrimination being experienced by the members of the LGBTQIA+ community."

Speaking to ANC, Bahaghari chairperson Reyna Valmores said that while they welcome all avenues for gender equality, she urged Marcos to instead prioritize the queer anti-discrimination bill, which has been languishing in Congress for decades.

"President Marcos, instead of skirting around the issue… could actually certify as urgent the SOGIE Equality Bill," Valmores said.

"We need actual policies that will impact different spheres be it the workplace, schools, and other spaces," she added.

—ANC, December 27, 2023