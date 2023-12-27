Watch more on iWantTFC

The EDSA-Roxas Boulevard flyover’s northbound lane will be closed for repairs until Dec. 30, the Department of Public Works and Highways said on Wednesday.

The closure will give way to the installation of two expansion joints, DPWH-Metro Manila Director Loreta Malaluan told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

“Ito po ay kasama sa aming retrofitting…na para po sa inaasahan din po natin na Big One [earthquake]. Napakahalaga po nito, kailangan mapatibay natin ang mga tulay natin para na rin po sa safety ng ating commuting public,” she said.

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes to avoid inconvenience, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said on Facebook.

Other possible roads that could be repaired in 2024 include EDSA, Commonwealth and Congressional Avenues, Malaluan said.