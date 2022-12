Watch more on iWantTFC

Rains may persist in Visayas and northern Mindanao Tuesday as a shear line affects the area, the state weather bureau said.

Cold and warm air meet in a shear line, causing rain clouds to form, according to PAGASA.

It said the weather system would bring cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rainshowers and thunderstorms over Eastern Visayas and Caraga.

Palawan and the rest of Visayas and Mindanao, meanwhile, will likely have cloudy skies with scattered rains.

Residents in these areas should be on the lookout for possible floods and landslides, the weather agency said.

A handout photo made available by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) shows coast guard personnel evacuating residents from a flooded house on Christmas day in Ozamiz city, Misamis Occidental province, Philippines, Dec. 25, 2022. EPA-EFE/PCG Handout

Floods unleashed by rains in various parts of the country on Christmas Day have left at 13 people dead, the Office of Civil Defense said Tuesday.

In Luzon, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, Quezon, and Bicol Region will experience cloudy skies with rains due to the northeast monsoon or amihan, PAGASA said.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains, also due to amihan.

— TeleRadyo, 27 December 2022