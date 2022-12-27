Home > News Flooding death toll rises to 17: NDRRMC ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 27 2022 09:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC At least 17 people are now confirmed killed in widespread floods in the southern Philippines. Rescuers are still searching for more than 2 dozen missing people. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 27, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight NDRRMC flooding shear line Northern Mindanao Eastern Visayas death toll /sports/12/30/22/world-lost-great-sporting-icon-in-pele-olympics-chief/news/12/30/22/nasa-p34-m-halaga-ng-shabu-nasabat-sa-novaliches/sports/12/30/22/pele-immortal-says-fifa/life/12/30/22/fashion-dame-vivienne-westwood-dies-aged-81/business/12/30/22/sibuyas-sa-divisoria-bumaba-sa-p550-kada-kilo