Home  >  News

Flooding death toll rises to 17: NDRRMC

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 27 2022 09:55 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

At least 17 people are now confirmed killed in widespread floods in the southern Philippines. 

Rescuers are still searching for more than 2 dozen missing people. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 27, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   NDRRMC   flooding   shear line   Northern Mindanao   Eastern Visayas   death toll  