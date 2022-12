Watch more on iWantTFC

An elderly person living alone is the lone casualty so far of the floods that hit Zamboanga City on December 25.

“Natangay [siya] ng baha. Kaasi malakas 'yung alon, so unfortunately we had one casualty — a PWD (person with disabilities), elderly woman, [who] was alone in the house,” said Zamboanga City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer Dr. Elmer Apolinario.

Apolinario said more than 1,073 families in the area were affected by the flooding. Out of the 98 barangays, 14 were affected by the rains caused by a shear line that hovered over parts of Visayas and Mindanao.

The floods have subsided in the city, the official said. They are now working with various government agencies to clean up debris and provide the needs of some families who still remain in evacuation centers.

At least 13 people have been confirmed dead due to the floods that hit swaths of Visayas and Mindanao this Christmas.

—TeleRadyo, 27 December 2022