Home > News DOH asks Marcos to extend pandemic state of calamity by 3 more months ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 27 2022 09:52 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine health authorities seek to extend the country’s pandemic state of calamity for three more months after it lapses by year’s end. They said it can ensure the smooth implementation of the government’s anti-COVID measures, including the use of new bivalent vaccines. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 27, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight DOH Department of Health COVID-19 coronavirus state of calamity Bongbong Marcos /sports/12/30/22/football-brazilian-legend-pele-has-died-says-family/sports/12/30/22/tennis-alcaraz-raducanu-excited-to-return-from-injury-in-2023/video/business/12/30/22/ph-shares-notch-another-annual-loss-as-rest-of-asia-sinks/video/business/12/30/22/bsp-predicts-december-inflation-may-exceed-record-high/video/news/12/30/22/bucor-moves-to-decongest-bilibid