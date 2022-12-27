Home  >  News

DOH asks Marcos to extend pandemic state of calamity by 3 more months

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 27 2022 09:52 PM

Philippine health authorities seek to extend the country’s pandemic state of calamity for three more months after it lapses by year’s end.

They said it can ensure the smooth implementation of the government’s anti-COVID measures, including the use of new bivalent vaccines. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 27, 2022
 
