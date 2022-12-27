Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Bagong bakuna vs COVID-19, posibleng sa 2023 na maibigay sa publiko: DOH

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 27 2022 07:44 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Sa susunod na taon na posibleng maibigay sa publiko ang mga bagong bakuna kontra COVID-19. Nagpaalala naman ang Department of Health na hindi dapat maalarma ang publiko sa BF.7 omicron sublineage ng virus. Nagpa-Patrol, Raphael Bosano. TV Patrol, Martes, 27 Disyembre 2022 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   Covid-19   coronavirus   bivalent vaccines   bakuna   Department of Health  