13 patay dahil sa ulan, baha: NDRRMC

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 27 2022 08:13 PM

Umabot sa 13 ang patay at 6 ang sugatan dahil sa nanalasang sama ng panahon sa Bicol, Visayas at Mindanao. Libo-libo naman ang nasa evacuation center, na karamihan ay doon na nag-Pasko. Nagpa-Patrol, Jorge Cariño. TV Patrol, Martes, 27 Disyembre 2022

