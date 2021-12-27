Pagbalik ng libreng sakay sa EDSA Bus Carousel ipinanawagan
Lady Vicencio, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 27 2021 10:55 AM
Tagalog news, TeleRadyo, EDSA Bus Carousel, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, LTFRB, bus, transportation, transit, commuters, commuting, free ride, libreng sakay, alternative transportation
- /video/news/12/27/21/3-sundalo-namaril-sa-taguig-nitong-pasko-6-sugatan
- /sports/12/27/21/nba-joel-embiids-36-leads-sixers-past-wizards
- /entertainment/12/27/21/top-2-ng-pbb-kumunity-malapit-nang-makilala
- /entertainment/12/27/21/how-mmff-entries-are-faring-in-cinemas-amid-pandemic
- /entertainment/12/27/21/house-of-gucci-to-open-in-ph-cinemas-on-january-19