Pagbalik ng libreng sakay sa EDSA Bus Carousel ipinanawagan

Lady Vicencio, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 27 2021 10:55 AM

MAYNILA—Balik-trabaho ang maraming manggagawa pagkatapos ng Pasko kaya mahaba ang pila sa EDSA Bus Carousel Lunes ng umaga.

Pinipilahan pa rin ito ng mga manggagawa kahit na tapos na ang pagbibigay ng libreng sakay sa mga Authorized Persons Outside of Residence.

Noong Miyerkoles pa ito hininto ng Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board dahil ubos na ang budget na nakalaan para rito sa taong ito.

Pero magtutuloy-tuloy pa rin ang pagbibigay ng incentives at payout sa mga bus driver na lumahok sa programa.

Nasa P13 ang minimum fare at kung buong biyahe naman at sasakay rito sa Monumento hanggang sa Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange, P62 na ang sinisingil na pamasahe.

Tinatanggap ang cash at beep card transactions sa mga bus.

Kahit hindi na libre at mahaba pa rin ang pila, pinipili pa rin itong sakyan ng mga pasahero dahil sa kanilang araw-araw na pagsakay, mas mabilis para sa kanila ang usad ng pila rito kumpara sa MRT.

May panawagan din naman ang ilang mga pasahero na ibalik ang libreng sakay habang may pandemya pa o magbukas na ng mga alternatibong pampublikong transportasyon.

